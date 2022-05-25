2023: Umahi promises inclusive govt

A foremost Presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engineer David Umahi, Tuesday promised a participatory government if elected President come 2023.

Umahi who is the Governor of Ebonyi state and chairman also pledged to duplicate the transformation he brought to Ebonyi to the government of the center.

The governor disclosed this during his consultation tour to APC delegates at Owerri, Imo state.

Disclosing his intentions to the delegates, he said: “This intention is informed by my burning desire to offer the nation a purposeful and participatory leadership that will build on the National Development Plan (NDP) and the Manifesto of the APC administration and generate innovative development footings that will engender economic prosperity, political stability, and social harmony in our country. I believe that with my track record of performance as Governor of Ebonyi State, my practical professional skills, and my proven passion for service delivery, I shall offer a practical leadership that will address the various challenges that undermine the great potential of our Nation. My scorecard and performance index are in the public domain. I have worked in the private sector, and created wealth and jobs through my creative ingenuity; I belong to the young and vibrant generation with new ideas and innovations that can turn around the fortunes of this great Country.

“If elected as President, we shall run a participatory government and together develop policy frameworks that will enhance the physical and social environment and tackle corruption and insecurity. We shall address squarely the problems that deter the growth of our economy, especially through the creation of critical infrastructure and manpower development; including power, industrialization, road & railways development, agro and tech-based innovations, digital economy, quality, and accessible education, and healthcare for all strata of our people, solid mineral and agricultural development, job creation, youth and women empowerment, nation-building and national unity. We shall raise the human capital base of our population and engage them to be productively beneficial in the development of our economy. We shall deepen the cause of Nation-Building through good governance built on fairness and justice for all.

“Conscious of the developmental challenges we have experienced in Nigeria culminating from leadership neglect, injustice, and exclusivity in governance by past regimes, we shall as part of our action plan, deepen the tenets of the government of the people, by the people, and for the people; a government that is visionary, accountable, resourceful, and committed to the advancement of the socio-economic well-being of the people of the nation. As a Governor, I have in-depth knowledge of the peculiar problems of every State and Local

Government Area and the comparativeness of their competences. We shall establish a development template that will turn around the fortunes of Nigeria.

“Events have shown that the destiny of this country is in our hands. In 2023, Nigerians need to bring on board a President with proven records of performance, not those who make vain promises but lack the discipline, moral rectitude, and mental resources to walk the talk. Nigerians need to make a choice based on evidence of performance, passion for service, fiscal discipline, and nationalism. I, therefore, present my profile and credentials to you, with a sincere heart to anchor a macrocosm of the microcosm of my performance as Governor of Ebonyi state.

“I believe that going forward at this point in our history; we need men and women of proven capacity, track records of performance, and fear of God. We need a bridge builder and a leader with professional skills and administrative ingenuity to take our nation to the next level in democratic governance as President come 2023. With what I have put in place in Ebonyi state as Governor, I believe that with your support, blessings, endorsement, and prayers, I will by God’s special grace, make Nigerians proud as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023.

“I, therefore, with a deep sense of humility, count on you and the goodwill of your support to enable me to secure the Presidential nomination under our great Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to contest and win the 2023 Presidential Election.” He said.

