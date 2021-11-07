2023: Umahi will curb insecurity, unemployment, others if… – Commissioner





Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Ebonyi state Commissioner for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Chief Oluchukwu Ukie Ezeali, has said that the state governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, will bring his experience to bear in the development of different parts of the country if elected president. In a chat with Blueprint in Abuja, Sunday, Ezeali said since assumption of office, Umahi has been able to bring out the best in the state civil service by ensuring that workers earn their salaries, as against civil servants idling in offices, adding that his record of uniting disagreeing parties will go a long way in curbing insecurity in Nigeria.





He said: “Some of the biggest problems faced by Nigerians today, just like it was in the run up to the 2019 elections, are: economic decline, poverty, insecurity and corruption. These are the same problems most governors grapple with at the state level and in most cases get overwhelmed and become complicit. But one man has proved to be exceptional: that man is Engr David Umahi– the Executive Governor of Ebonyi state.



“Umahi has insisted that all payments in Ebonyi state must be earned and not frittered away for political patronage. The modern markets and industrial hubs across the state have created economic and commercial hubs making it easy to measure and regulate. These are exactly the kind of interventions that Nigeria needs at the national level. Umahi is an excellent manager of human and material resources. Nigeria, at this time in our history, begs for such a leader. One that understands that resources are limited and needs are limitless.

“Today, Nigeria is plagued with mutual distrust across ethnic lines and religious divides but Umahi has been a symbol of unity. Ebonyi state is home to all nationalities living and coexisting peacefully. The speed with which the Governor intervenes and settles all disputes and restores peace among conflict groups is proof of his patriotism and nationalism

“Umahi is the most detribalized politician in Nigeria today. While most question his ethnic consciousness, his preference for a united and progressive Nigeria is not in doubt. Today, Nigeria and Nigerians are in search of a leader that epitomizes unity, progress, security and peace, look no further than Engr David Nweze Umahi.”