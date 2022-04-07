2023:  Umeadi joins presidential race, picks APGA’s N25m form 

Former Chief Judge of Anambra state, Prof. Nnanna Umeadi, has joined the presidential race ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He purchased the N25 million expression of interest and nomination forms from the national secretariat of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abuja, Thursday.

Speaking to journalists after a brief closed door meeting, the APGA national chairman, Victor Ike Oye, said Umeadi is among the most qualified of all the aspirants, adding that he is bringing into governance, rule of law and autonomy for other arms of government.

He charged Nigerians to ensure that their votes counted in the next general elections, while expressing confidence that the 2023 general elections will be free and fair.

The APGA presidential aspirant said though President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2022 Electoral Act late, but it is better late than never.

Responding to the possibility of his stepping down for APGA to adopt a presidential candidate of another political party, he said, “APGA has always had a presidential candidate in past elections, I am an aspirant today, and it is the thinking in APGA that in 2023, we will have a presidential candidate.

“So, in that endeavor, we will strive to change the narrative by bringing forth what has been absent, which is leadership; because in APGA, we believe that it is only good leadership that can provide change.”

