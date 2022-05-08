2023: Umeh insists on Igbo presidency 



A former senator, Chief Victor Umeh, and former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has accused the South-west politicians jostling to occupy the presidency in 2023 of seeking for the break-up of Nigeria.



Umeh, who spoke in an interview with journalists after attending the Imeobi Ohanaeze meeting in Enugu last week, said it was incomprehensible that South west whose son, Olusegun Obasanjo, served eight years as the president and another son is currently serving out eight years as vice president in 2023, would be jostling to occupy the presidency in 2023.



He noted that the aspiration of the people of South east that one of theirs should be president in 2023 wasn’t by force but to heal the wounds of the past and many things, and move on together as a people, adding “we must show sincerity of purpose and mission towards achieving unity for Nigeria.”



Umeh stated that it would not help the country “if people begin to tell others that they cannot do anything”, noting that in actual sense, nobody can do it alone.

