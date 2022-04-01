2023: Umo joins A/Ibom guber race, promises to make state self-reliant

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a former member of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Idorenyin Umo, has joined the governorship race, saying “if elected he will make the state self-reliant.”

Umo spoke to journalists on Friday at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national secretariat in Abuja when he obtained the party’s nomination and expression of interest forms to contest for the state governorship.

He said he was in the race as alternative choice for the people, he vowed to harness all the resources of the state to make life better for the people.

Umo said if elected his priority would be education, agriculture, healthcare and youth development.

He continued “In doing this, we have carefully outlined some drivers to achieve our mission. One of which is to invest in education, knowing that is a bedrock of any economic development.

“Secondly, is to also make sure that we provide food for our people by investing in agriculture. When we have food available for our people there will no need for people to have issues of poverty.

“Number three, we have heard that an average lifespan of a Nigerian is 65 years. For me it is because of a lack of medical care, So we will give medical care to our people at an affordable rate.

“Every program under my government will give priority to our people. We will lead the people to serve them and not to rule them.

“We will be accountable them in whatever we do. We will actually lead them to where they have opportunities, care and protection. With this approach we would have been able to serve them well”.

Reacting to the incumbent governor, Udom Emmanuel endorsing an aspirant, he said “The governor is a human being and political animal that must have an interest on who succeeds him.

“We have had incidents where these happened and it never works.

“He is just an individual and he has made his choice. At the end of the day, it is what God wants and people accept that will stand.”

Umo, however, said that his integrity and competence would speak for him when it was time for the people to decide on who they want.