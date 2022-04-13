2023: Union reiterates support, mobilises for Kwara PDP



The Ajasse Ipo Descendants Union under the auspices of Ajasse Ipo Progressive Element (APE) has converged to mobilise and galvanise support for the peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to Alhaji Ahmed Olobi, a chieftain of the PDP in Ajasse1, and a top contender for the Irepodun LG Council Chairmanship position, the meeting was conveyed in continuation of activities geared towards engaging diasporan Kwarans especially the Lagos based.

Alh. Ajibaye Oluomo, who Chaired the interactive session express satisfaction with the PDP contingent lead by Alh Ahmed Olobi for deeming it necessary to consult with APE especially when elections are still alittle far away.

“This is indeed a novel and welcomed initiative,” he said.

According to Oluomo, people who have made tremendous impact in the life of the community must be acknowledged

He described both Olobi and Engr. Demola Banu also of PDP who facilitated governments presence in Ajasse town via infrastructures as true sons of the soil.

Olobi had through his community engagement drive in Irepodun LG market the PDP across the LG, the result which according to the meeting is already manifesting in the form of massive defection from other political parties to the PDP.

“As we speak plans are underway to receive decampees starting with Ajasse1 very soon, while further activities are planned to welcome decampees across the other 10 wards of the LGA,” he said.

After the session, the union unanimously agreed to support the aspiration of Alhaji Ahmed Olobi for a shot at the Council Chairman and has promised to ensure PDP victory at the poll.