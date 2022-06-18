2023: Unity group urges Nigerians to heed CDS call for violence free election

A non-partisan advocacy organisation, the Unity Advocacy Group (UAG), has urged Nigerians to irrespective of their political parties heed the call of the military high command and avoid politicians who are bent on perpetrating violence during the 2023 general elections.

UAG also hailed the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) for its commitment towards the success of the polls come 2023.

The group in a press release by the Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion, said the call by the CDS reflects the preparedness of the AFN to decisively tackle all those that want to instigate violence during the election.

Recall that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor had appealed to politicians contesting for political offices to shun every form of violence in the forthcoming general elections.

Gen. Irabor during a briefing of Defence correspondents said that anyone who is looking forward to being elected must do it within the ambit of the provisions of the law.

He also warned that the military and other security agencies will not stand and watch those who perpetrate evil and violence because they are looking for political office or appointive offices.

UAG urged politicians to play by the rules of the game, and must not adopt a do or die attitude towards the election.

The statement reads, “As we prepare for the general elections, politicians must play by the rule of the game. Political office must not be a do or die thing.

“Similarly, the populace must not fall for the antics of desperate politicians who would like to resort to violence if the result does not favour them.

“Nigerian is already going through challenging times, the election should not be an opportunity to deepen the security challenges.

“We are aware of the sacrifices of our dear military officers in ensuring the unity and stability of our country, we must not over stretch them,” UAG added.

