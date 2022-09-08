2023: Unizik lecturers, non-teaching staff, others drum support for Obi, Umeh, other LP candidates

Some members of the academics and non-academics staff of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State, Wednesday, threw their weight behind the aspirations of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, and other candidates of the party for the 2023 general elections.

The workers, who spoke during interactive sessions with the Senatorial candidate of LP for Anambra Central, Senator Victor Umeh, and Professor Lillian Orogbu, the party candidate for Awka North and Awka South, stressed that the LP candidates were most qualified and experienced to tackle the myriads of Nigeria problems.

Speaking at the occasion, the Head, Department of English Language and Literature, Prof. Chike Okoye, assured that the University community would vote massively for the candidates of LP at all levels due to their competency.

According to Okoye, the interactive session was attended by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), with a view to thinker solutions and people best positioned to bring back “our glory as one nation bound in prosperity, peace and unity.”

He said, “Labour Party is our own Constituency. We are all members of NLC and TUC that gave birth to Labour Party in Nigeria. We are all supporting Mr Peter Obi/Datti Ahmed, Senator Umeh and other LP candidates, because, we believe that they have the competency to resolved the security, education, economic and other social-political challenges confronting the country.”

Earlier, the Senatorial candidate of LP for Anambra Central, Senator Victor Umeh, explained that the interactive session was part of their consultation with concerned stakeholders including the academic communities, with a view to proffer solutions for a better Nigeria by electing credible leaders on the 2023 poll.

Umeh further said the presidential flag-bearer of the party, Mr Peter Obi, was on cause to deploy his far-reaching experience in governance and administration in correcting issues of maladministration in the country, insecurity, unemployment and bad economy.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

