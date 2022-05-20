2023: US-based accountant explains why he joined guber race

A US-based Abia state-born accountant, Chief Daniel Eke, has said that he joined the Abia governorship race in order to “correct the poor infrastructure narratives which have reduced the state to a laughing stock among the comity of other states in Nigeria.”

He disclosed this in an interview with Blueprint in Umuahia while stating the reasons he threw his hat into the ring.

He disclosed that his son, Uche Eke, won competition on gymnastics and that when he was in Abuja and introduced himself as an Abian, they made mockery of him, chiding him to have hailed from the “worst state in Nigeria in terms of infrastructure development, payment of salaries and pensions.”

To this end, having lived in America for 42 years now with one of the flourishing accounting firms at Washington DC, he joined the race “so as to bring to bear my vast experience from the developed world and the developing world.”

He said though he had lived in the United States of America over these years, he was also grounded on the problems affecting his people on the home front “because there is no year I do not visit home two or three times.”

Chief Eke also said as an Abian who was born and grew up in Aba, he had the magic wand to harness the enormous resources which the PDP-led government had not been able to do.

