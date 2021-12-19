2023: Vote for your future, don’t vote for rice, beans – Pastor Adefarasin

The Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, has admonished Nigerians not to mortgage their future in 2023 by voting for the right candidates, instead of voting for what he called “rice and beans.”

Adefarasin stated this while preaching Sunday at the Lekki church. He said in 2023, Nigerians should cast their votes with the next four years in mind, rather than the “two weeks lifespan of the food items distributed by politicians.”

He said: “As the country nears election in 2023, Nigerians should be futuristic in casting their votes.

“Vote for four years, not two weeks of rice and beans,” Adefarasin told the congregation.

He drew similarities between food items delivered by his church to the community with that usually distributed by politicians during elections, saying the food items would expire in a short time but once bad leaders are voted into places of authority, it would take four years or more to correct the mistake.

“These foodstuffs will not last more than two weeks, so when election time comes, vote for four years and not two weeks,

“That is all I have to say this morning, except to wish you a merry Christmas and a sensible new year,” he added.

(Ripples Nigeria)