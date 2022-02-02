2023: Vote integrity not money bags, Group tells Nigerians



Covenner, Kwara LikesMinds Front (KLF), Maxwell Kolawole, Wednesday, asked would be electorates in the 2023 general elections to vote only people with proven intergrity and credibility into offices and not money bags.

He said the “dividends of democracy” can only be felt at the federal ,states and local government levels only if those with proven intergrity and credibility are given the elcrorates mandates.

Kolawole spoke with repoters on the sideline of an awareness rally that commenced at the Ilorin stadium complex through major streets of Taiwo road and terminated at the front of the state ministry of works, Ilorin.

Kolawale, who is the former Chairman of the state chapter of the Democratic People’s Party (DPP), challenged intelligent, influential and experienced Kwarans with good track records to join the race and stand to be counted.

He noted that the passage of the electoral bill at the national assembly came with a new ray of hope and simplified the process, reduced the rigour of voting and brightened the chances of making the people’s votes count.

The KLF convener also asked the electorates to register and collect their permanent voters’ cards, describing it as a weapon to determine the future.

He admonished the eligible voters not to sell their votes, saying that they might be mortgaging the future of their children.

“The success of the 2023 general elections is in the hands of the people. The success is absolutely dependent on the quality of the contestants, the understanding and participation of the people and very importantly, the electoral process.

“The Nigerian politics is described as ‘dirty’, a characteristic that has made worthy personalities steer clear of this murky water. This has been the practice over the years with the nation’s viable individuals channeling their efforts towards their endeavours at the detriment of nation building.

“Time and research have, however, revealed the futility of this neglect. Time has shown that nothing will work right with wrong policy formulation by wrong leaders. Time has indeed vindicated the saying that if we dare leave the corpse of a mother in the hands of her mentally retarded son, he might roast it for dinner,” he said.