2023: Watch out for tribalists, regional champions, SNM tells Nigerians

A rights group, the Save Nigeria Movement (SNM), has cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and major stakeholders in the next general elections to toe the line of caution in the choice of who takes over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Speaking against the backdrop of declarations by some presidential aspirants from the South, including a former President of the Senate Anyim Pius Anyim, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, and Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, the group said Nigerians should not play into the hands of those who have been indifferent in to the problems threatening the existence of the country.

Convener of the group, Rev Solomon Semaka, while speaking to newsmen in Abuja, Tuesday, frowned at the role being played by some frontline politicians, especially those from the South east he accused of waiting for the presidential slot to be zoned to the region, saying most of those showing interest in the contest do not appear to show enough patriotism as to hand over to them the destiny of this country.

“It is time for the electorate to watch carefully for those who are really interested in moving this country forward. We have watched with keen interest politicians like Governor Nyesom Wike, who has visited Governor Aminu Tambuwal in the North West and Bala Mohammed in the North East, scheming for the presidency. Let’s watch out for those who are patriotic, and who will take the country from its present predicament,” Semaka stated.

The group stated that it will not support the aspiration of any one whose past is shady, irrespective of his religion or ethnicity.

“We, therefore, call on the federal government and indeed all anti-graft agencies to rise to the occasion and discharge their responsibilities proactively. The federal government needs to sanitise this country before we make the mistake of handing the destiny of our unborn children to money-mongers and tribalists,” he added.

