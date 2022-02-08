2023: We want you as president, Arewa Movement begs Udom



The Arewa Movement For Actionable Change (AMFAC), has thrown its weight behind the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, asking him to contest the 2023 Presidential election.

It said Nigeria needs visionary and dynamic leadership to take Nigeria out of its present economic and security challenges; to ensure good governance in the country.

Addressing journalists in Abuja Tuesday, spokesperson of the group, Comrade. Sabitu Magaji, said Governor Udom has the capacity to surmount challenges facing Nigeria, noting that Udom has the ability, knowledge and experience to turn around the country’s economy and combat security challenges.

He said: “In a society where the bond between leadership and followership is at an all time low and a divide exists within the polity, it is important to bring in an experienced man who has bridged the gap of both worlds.

“With his experience in financial institution and his years as governor of Akwa Ibom state, Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel’s leadership is a testimony to the fact that when vision, pragmatism and experience meet at a junction, great things are inevitable.

“The people of Akwa ibom can testify to his excellent style of leadership. As he transformed Akwa Ibom into one of the richest state in the country with a GDP of 11 Billion (USD). Despite his remarkable achievements, which cuts across different sectors, he still maintains a close relationship with the people, going as far as the doorsteps of villages and wards.

“As 2023 election is fast approaching, there have been a lot of uncertainties in the upcoming general elections. The current state of the nation needs a progressive and innovative mind to take over the affairs of the country. A man like Governor Udom, with such a great reputation and track record, shouldn’t be in the back seat.

“He should take over the wheel of leadership to consolidate his legacy and to continue within a bigger capacity, where his influence and impact can be felt on a national level. That is why the Arewa Movement For Actionable change call on His Excellency Governor Emmanuel Udom to come and take over the affairs of the country so as to take us back to our glory days.”