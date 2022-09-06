2023: We’ll accommodate all interests in Oyo APC – Folarin

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, Senator Teslim Folarin, on Tuesday hinted that all interests in the party would accommodated, compensated and supported even after the 2023 elections .

Folarin dropped this hint in a statement to appreciate APC aspirants in the last primary elections of the party in Oyo state for withdrawing cases filed against the party after the primary elections.

The APC governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections further emphasised that the party

would run an all-inclusive government if the party wins the next polls in Oyo state.

Folarin lauded the Federal Commissioner at Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission, Hon. Bimbo Kolade and others for their spirit of sportsmanship, loyalty, and ultimately their contributions to the anticipated victories of the party in 2023.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Local Contents commended all the party leaders that facilitated the withdrawal of cases pending in courts especially Senator Olufemi Lanlehin-led reconciliation committee for ensuring that the party is waxing stronger.

Expressing satisfaction over the party’s rising strength of cohesion and unity in Oyo state, Senator Folarin said, “Senator Lanlehin’s reconciliation committee and the Elders Advisory Council have been particularly helpful in advancing the party’s commitment to equity and peaceful coexistence by exploring all available means to encourage aggrieved party members on the imperative of uniting as a powerful force.”

According to the APC governorship candidate, “the resolution of all legal disputes is an indication of the party’s readiness to prevail in the 2023 elections.”

Senator Folarin then urged other aggrieved members of the party to return to their original home, as “all that happened during and after the primary elections are inevitable reality of any democratic process which would always produce mandate custodians on one hand and future winners on the other hand.”

The APC governorship candidate pointed out that since every athlete can’t win a sprint or marathon race, all members should be convinced that their interests will be accommodated and prioritised.

According to him, all party members have a part to play in establishing a responsive leadership that would promote economic growth as they owe the state’s inhabitants the opportunity of experiencing good governance after the 2023 poll.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

