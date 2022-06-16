2023: We’ll not stand aside and watch politicians perpetrate violence – Defence Chief warns

… As 57,004 terrorists surrendered, 47 others killed

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has warned politicians seeking elective and appointive offices in 2003 to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner, saying the military and other security agencies will not stand aside and see those who want to perpetrate violence have their way.

The Defence Chief handed the warning while interacting with journalists at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja on Thursday.

General Irabor urged Nigerians to support the efforts of the federal government in ensuring a peaceful electioneering campaigns and elections in 2003.

He said, “Now we are going through a season and every one of us desires that we have a peaceful electioneering campaigns and elections in 2023. I am glad Mr. President has told the nation what his desires are. But do not think it is just the responsibility of the government. It is every one of us that will ensure we have a peaceful electioneering period and the 2003 elections so that every one of us will have a country that we will be proud of. If we don’t have a country then there will be no appointive positions to aspire for.

“So the most important thing regarding this election that is coming is that we must be men and women that conduct ourselves peacefully. And I need you members of the press to drive this message to everyone that anyone who is looking forward to be elected must do it within the ambit of the provision of the law, because we will not in any way stand aside and see those who want to perpetrate violence all because they are looking for political and appointive offices. Nigeria remains a nation that must live in peace, desire to live in peace and Nigerians deserve to live in peace.

“So we will not allow criminals or thugs that made themselves available for anyone to use. We will not allow it and we are working closely with the Police and we are ready to give them all the support necessary. Because going forward, Nigeria must be peaceful and that is what we are looking forward to.”

Earlier, Director Defence Media Operations Maj.- Gen Benard Onyeuko while updating journalists on military operations across the country, said Boko Haram terrorists and their families have continued to surrender to troops in the North East theatre.

According to him, cumulatively a total of 57,004 of Boko Haram terrorists and their families comprising of 12,547 males, 17,027 females and 27,430 children have surrendered.

He also confirmed the return of one of the abducted Chibok girls Mary Dauda, 27 years with her child.

According to him, she was suspected to have escaped from Gara in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno state.

He said troops of operation Hadin Kai also killed 47 terrorists including their top commanders at Gazuwa in Bama Local Government Area of Borno state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

