2023: We’ll only support presidential candidate with youth agenda

A group, National Youth Inclusive Governance Organisation, has declared that its members were ready to support any presidential candidate that would prioritise youth involvement in the leadership of the country.

Its leader, Yusuf Sheriff Banki, made the declaration Friday in Lokoja during a North- central caucus roundtable strategic meeting of the organisation and the election of the state’s coordinators for North-central states.

“We have come with one voice to give our unalloyed support to an aspiring Nigerian leader that considers youth involvement in leadership a priority not only for National growth and development but for the good of all in all spheres.

“We are itching for a leader that understands the rudiments and the contemporary demands of leadership, capable of providing vision, mission and direction in order to ensure and secure the unity of our dear nation.

“We crave for a leader that has an understanding of the fact that no nation, irrespective of her natural resources, can move forward or sustain her development by leaving her youth behind while formulating and developing sustainable national policies,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

