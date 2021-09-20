2023: We’ll stop Makinde’s second term – Factional stakeholders

Stakeholders in a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in Oyo state on Monday passed vote of no confidence on the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde.

The PDP factional stakeholders made this known in a communique issued in Ibadan at the end of their meeting on the coming congress of the party.

At the meeting, the stakeholders vowed to stop Makinde’s second term ambition if he showed interest by preventing his emergence as the PDP candidate come 2023 general elections.

The PDP factional stakeholders lamented that contrary to Gov Makinde’s promise before and during the election, real PDP members and leaders were neglected while those who were not around during the election are the ones benefiting from government.

Assuring members of the faction that efforts are on to ensure that Oyo PDP is back to the genuine members of the party, the stakeholders solicited for peaceful conduct of the PDP Congress beginning from this Saturday, 25th September to October, 16th this year.

The stakeholders in the communique tasked all genuine PDP members in Oyo State to go back to their wards and ensure victory for the party and as well maintain peace and orderliness before and during the congresses.

“Go to your wards, mobilise your people. Don’t fight anybody. Record whatever happens and leave us to do the remaining in Abuja,” it said.

The PDP stakeholders meeting was attended by; Rt. Hon Mulikat Adeola, Alhaji Gbolarumi, Alhaji Nureni Akanbi, Engineer Femi Babalola, Elder Mattaew Abioye, Princess Aderonke Adedoja, Alhaji Bisi Olopoeyan, Asiwaju Adekola Adeoye, Alhaji Sarafa Olaoniye, Alhaji Ahmed Aranse, Alhaji Ajinawo, Baba Elisa, Chief Odeyemi, Alhaji Somope, Alhaji Bola Akinyemi, Hon Micheal Okunlade and others.