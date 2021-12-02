2023: We’ll vote for Inuwa – Babadidi



A stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Gombe state, Saidu Ishiaku Babadidi, has said that the people of the state are happy with the leadership of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, reassuring that they’ll support him for a second time in 2023.



Speaking to newsmen in Gombe, the state capital, on Wednesday, Babadidi said Governor Inuwa has overwhelmingly performed credibility in just over two years more than any other governor in the history of the state, adding that he will be voted for the second term.



“We’ve seen roads within the urban and rural areas of the state, hospitals, schools and lots more constructed”, he said.

Babadidi reiterated that Governor Inuwa is the party leader in the state and those who aren’t comfortable with the state of affairs in the state are ingrates who don’t want the progress of the state.

