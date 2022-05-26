2023: We’re not mounting pressure on Utomi to contest presidency under Labour party – Youths

The Nigerian Youths under the auspices of All Nigerian youths for Sampson Uchenna Charles Thursday said they are not mounting any pressure on Professor Pat Utomi to contest presidency on the platform of the Labour Party in 2023.

To this end, they declared their support for the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Sampson Uchenna Charles, saying that he remains the best candidate ever loved and liked by all Nigerians.

Thier position followed an online newspaper publication which claimed that Prof. Pat Utomi is pressured from the youth to run for president under the Labour Party.

The group in a statement issued in Abuja by its Director, Media, Publicity and Strategy, Amb. Crystal Ike Ogu, said youths who constituted the majority stakeholders of the current Labour Party had collapsed their structures into the Sampson Uchenna Charles’ Campaign Organisation’s youth and women wing, had continuously assured him of their overwhelming support in the 2023 presidential race.

“We are solidly behind the candidacy of Sampson Uchenna Charles and that the current Labour Party is the face of the youths of Nigeria and that Sampson Uchenna Charles represents all that we yarn for to build a new Nigeria.

“Labour Party came alive after the submission of the nomination form of Sampson Uchenna Charles and the takeover of the party by his National Movement (Foundation For A New Nigeria) and SUC campaign organizations. The vision for a New Nigeria is the vision of Sampson Uchenna Charles”, he added.

However, the youths advised ambitious politicians who are desperately interested in being president to look around other parties for their ambitions.

“Sampson Uchenna Charles has a vision, that we Nigerian youths are aware of and as such we the youths are his frontliners and strong backbone”, the statement added.

Also, the National Organising Secretary of the Labour Party, Comrade Clement Gbazuagu Ojukwu, disclosed that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) had not agreed to any merger with any party, stating that the party would go into the presidential race alone with its candidate, Sampson Uchenna Charles.

