2023: We’ve no fears – APC chieftain

A Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) In Kano, Alhaji Aminu Manga, has said that APC supporters were not in any way rattled by the prevailing political trend in the country as it affects the 2023 general elections.

Speaking in an interview in Kano Tuesday, Manga stated that winning election depended on one’s capacity to convince voters and that it is the blueprint of every aspiring political office holder that would make him to be seen as one who can effectively face the gruelling challenge of running such a tasking responsibility.

Manga who is also the Gabasawa Local Government chairman of the APC said the issue of responsive and responsible leadership was what was supposed to be the major cardinal thrust of a serious politician.

He added that the APC- led government in the country has made considerable in road in making the nascent democratic system in the country feasible, coherent and realistic.

Commenting on the capacity of the flag bearer for the Gabasawa/Gezawa federal Constituency at the House of representatives, in the person of Alhaji Mamuda Mohammed Tsantsi, the APC chieftain, however, stated that the constituents had an appreciable confidence in Tsantsi’s capacity to live up to expectations with no inkling of doubt that he has an edge above his peers.

He called on the people of Gabasawa/Gezawa ferderal constituency to support the APC to win its elections from top to bottom, stressing that with cohesion and sincerity of purpose, nothing would stop his drive to actualize such a burning ambition.

