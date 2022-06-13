2023: Why APC‘ll lose Katsina – Varsity don 

A University Lecturer in Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Dr. Kabir Musa Yandaki, has said the crisis rocking the APC, if not properly handled, will make the party to lose the 2023 governorship election in Katsina state.

Yandaki made the prediction in an interview with members of the correspondent’s chapel of NUJ Saturday in Katsina.

He said the APC members had been divided into several groups immediately after the primary elections in the state.

“There is serious disagreement between the members because some feel they have been cheated and betrayed during the party primaries in the state.

“Some members believed that the person that won the primaries was given an offer hand to cause their defeat.

“If the disagreements are not properly handled, the party may not win the election in 2023 because other people may indulge in anti-party activities during the election,” he said.

Yandaki said the governor, as the leader of the party, should intervene and advise aggrieved members to bury the hatchet and forget what had happened.

