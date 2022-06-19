2023: Why constituents offered me return ticket – Rep Ofumelu 







A member of the House of Representatives from Anambra state, Vincent Ekene Ofumelu, has said that hard work, performance and good representation of his people were responsible for his return ticket as a candidate for the 2023 National Assembly election.

He won the return bid at the recently concluded primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The lawmaker thanked PDP delegates in Oyi and Afamelum federal constituency, which he represents, for finding him worthy of a return ticket. He assured them of working harder to ensure that the party wins the House of Representatives election.

Speaking after being presented with his Certificate of Return in Abuja, he said the ticket which he also credited to God Almighty has provided the needed impetus to do more and face the battle ahead.

“I would start by saying I am glad and I want to let you know that the Almighty God has done successful in our life today. I would start by thanking Almighty God. He who did it today would still do it tomorrow. I want to thank the good people of Oyi and Ayamelum federal constituency, more especially the delegates who deemed it fit to vote my very humble self. They call me ‘Talk and Do’ in my locality,” he said.

