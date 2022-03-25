2023: Why I appeared at Atiku’s declaration – Peter Obi

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, has revealed that he attended the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar’s formal declaration to run for 2023 presidency because he was invited.

Atiku, the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2019 presidential election, formally declared in Abuja on Wednesday to run for the office of the Nigerian president.

While fielding questions from journalists, Obi who is also a 2023 presidential aspirant, said he has a cordial relationship with the former Vice President, saying he would continue to attend Atiku’s if invited despite his own political ambitions.

He said, “The reason why I am here is that this is new politics. As you know, I play politics differently, as for me, politics is not a war.

“Atiku is my boss, my leader and an elder brother. If he invites me for anything, I will attend. Aspiring does not mean I should not keep my relationship that is cordial.

“Atiku is a unifier and anytime he invites me for anything, I will be there”.