2023: Why I reckoned zoning a failure in Nigeria – Bello Dauda

Dr Ibrahim Bello Dauda is a professional accountant and a presidential aspirant from Borno state, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in this interview with EMEKA NZE, faults zoning as the reason for agitations and cries of marginalisation in the country

What are your key selling points

My selling point is the provision of leadership based on integrity, honesty, fairness, equity and the fear of God. You see 100 per cent of the agitations and other problems we are having are spillovers of injustice in the system, perceived injustice with sentiments and emotions. Most of the decisions are guided by one sentiment or emotions or the lack of fear of God in a lot of areas. So when we put these together, that is what we are principally providing in leadership, aside restructuring the system and giving it a direction.

Thirdly, if the party decides otherwise, the decision would be taken based on the scenario we find ourselves at the end of the day. So I will not be able to tell you straight away that this is what is going to be because politics is very dynamic, you preempt certain things, then it doesn’t turn the way you expect; If you make certain commitments, one of the problems our leaders are having in the past is making outright promises and commitments based on certain things that are not static. I believe in the process of walking the road to see the end point of it, then all the indices will determine the kind of decisions you make at the end of the day rather than you put the carte before the horse and preempt something that you don’t have knowledge of how it’s going to end.

What is your previous experience in governance?

I find it very interesting when people ask this question. You see, all those that have managed Nigeria, from 1999 till date are former this and former that. Isn’t it? The governors are former. If going by that is what it takes to be a manager in this country or a manager in anything, then we would have said all the formers have failed, meaning those indices or criteria we are putting forward are not the answers, because they are not the basis. What is governance? Governance is the ability of an individual to be honest, just, equitable and have the fear of God and should not administer the country with negative emotions, sentiment and selfish interest. If you bring in a secondary school leaver who has not worked anywhere and he has all these qualities I have listed, believe me, he would able to manage Nigeria. Now the notion people are having is that the president must be former governor or former executive for him to know what obtains in writing executive memos, he is to manage executive council meetings, how to manage diplomatic activities and conduct daily businesses of governance. That is why you have the paraphernalia of government, that is why you have the bureaucracy in the system. For example the Cabinet office manages the Federal Executive Council (FEC), it is not the president, it is not the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) himself. It is the permanent secretary cabinet offices who is in charge of FEC, who drafts and manages all the memos and comprehensively brings out the extract of every government resolution and pass it down. So I have not been in government in terms of elective or appointive position, but I can tell you, in my private practice spanning over 20 years, I have worked deeply in government and I’m deeply rooted in the bureaucracy to know the workings and intricacies of government. So I believe I have the requisite experience in that regard to effectively manage Nigeria.

Are you working against the tide in your party, APC, which has zoned the presidency to the South?

I’m an advocate of no zoning and I have always asked this question: How has the zoning fared in Nigeria from 1999 to date? If zoning had succeeded, we will probably not be talking about it by now and there would never be agitations, there won’t be insecurity. All these problems we are having, if zoning had worked, we wouldn’t be having the agitations we are having today or cries of marginalisation. That is to prove to you that zoning has failed. We cannot continue to do one thing every time and expect the result to be different. Secondly, in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the constitution of APC, there is nowhere that is written ‘zoning’, it’s purely a gentleman agreement which people subscribe to at their own convenience. If the party decides to zone, they will have to find a way to bring people on board in a diplomatic and convincing manner for them to accept it but not yo impose it. They cannot impose it but they can diplomatically negotiate it and as party men and Nigerians, we will look at all the factors raised, the issues raised and then decisions would be taken. You cannot finalize on things until you see the end of them.

What are your chances considering that party chieftains like Bola Tinubu, Rotimi Amaechi, Osibanjo etc, are contending for the same ticket?

Let me clarify something. I have been in politics for 27 years and I started at the ward level to the local government, to the state, to the national level. APC is a product of my vision, I proposed merger. The committee set up by CPC in 2010 chaired by Dr Umaru, the pioneer CMD of Dala Kano. Twelve of us were selected in Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) then in order to put up a blueprint that would make CPC become a national party that has broad acceptability rather than being looked upon as a regional Muslim party. That was when I proposed the merger rather than alliance. And so, I have related with all the names you called. I have served at different levels, different committees with some of them. I can tell you, most times, it’s not the name or capacity of an individual based on his achievements in office that makes what becomes politics. Politics is like fighting a war, you can have the best general who is most revered but he may have the worst battle plan. It is about strategy and tactics, it is about your capacity to put up a structure that can speak for itself, a strategy you can put on the table to negotiate with. I have participated in five presidential elections and now I’m putting this on myself to do it for myself. I headed most of their strategies. They are heavyweights in Nigeria but when it comes to political strategy, manoeuvering, networking, it’s something that boils down to a lot of factors, that go beyond ones pedigree as a personality. So we are doing what we can to advance our interests within the party, the leadership, and when the time is right, we are going to put our aces on the table and negotiate our position because we know the rules of the game. I’m fortunate to have transversed all segments of political hierarchy which a lot of my elders started in the middle. So each of us have their own edge in whichever corner we are and with time, these things will come to bear.

What would you do to address the security situation in the country?

On the security, what the previous and present governments have concentrated on is more on the reactive. What we will do is more on the preventive and to that, there are steps that we will be taking which includes properly securing the borders because arms and ammunition are not manufactured in Nigeria, they are brought into Nigeria through the borders and right now, we have porous borders, 84 approved, 1400 approximately illegal, with a landmass of 923,728sqkm. It is not easy to police using mere personnel. So we are going to do a hybrid, both digital and various sources of signal intelligence, special intelligence and other varied intelligence cum satellite capabilities and unmanned area vehicles. So it’s going to be a hybrid system. The objective is to be preventive rather than reactive and then cut off the supply of arms and disrupt the logistics system. That way, you cut off the oxygen and allow them to die naturally.

What are your plans towards addressing unemployment?

Unemployment is one of the cardinal indices of under- development and like I have always said, you cannot begin to address economic challenges until you manage to address the issue of security. What we are going to concentrate on is development of entrepreneurial skill, not job provision because the previous governments and the present government are concentrating on the provision of jobs. When you provide jobs, it means you are going to employ. No government in the world can employ its citizens in totality. I’m giving an example with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) that has 774 offices of labour and wages popularly called the labour office. The objective of these offices are to train unskilled Nigerians who are unlettered or those who have not see that four walls of schools and what we used to know as trade certificate grade 1, 2 and 3. Anybody within the late 80s knows that we have these labour offices and a lot of people today that some of them are directors are products those systems. They trained plumbers carpenters, electricians and what have you. What we are going to do is first, improve the capacity of the NDE and those offices and bring them up to speed in terms of structure and infrastructure and then include ICT which is what is defining or redefining the sphere of development globally. For example, if you look at the call centres today, globally, you discover that India controls 80 per cent of call centres in the world. They have identified it as a lucrative business and they have gone in. Now we are going to create a digital platform included in the artisans, skills acquisition and then train these young people and give them the necessary incentives to be on their own so that they will begin to earn money in dollars, meaning Nigeria will begin to export services rather than concentrate on importing goods. We are going to improve our capacity to export human capital and services. That is just an example I have given but we are going to have a very comprehensive Youth Development Plan (YDP) that will center on entrepreneurship, entrepreneurial development and self reliance rather than getting paid jobs.

