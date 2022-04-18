2023: Why Igbo can’t be Nigeria’s president now – Osun monarch 

The Oluwo of Iwo, Osun state, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has said the Igbo from the South-east cannot become Nigeria’s president at the moment because of their approach to the nation’s cohesion.

In a statement through Alli Ibraheem, his chief press secretary, the Oluwo said the failure of the south easterners to change their approach will amount to chasing shadow on their political journey of producing Nigeria’s president.



He acknowledged the damage done to Igbo as a result of the Nigerian civil war, but advised the south easterners to rescind their attitude “of barring people from other parts of the country from owning properties in their domain.”



“I have people from across Nigeria in Iwo, including the South easterners. They do not only have their businesses but also built their houses and own farm lands. Such is not only peculiar to Iwo but to other parts of the country, except the South-east. A Nigerian in Nigeria should be able to own land anywhere.



“The style by the South easterners is barbaric. Such is not only detrimental to their economic viability but also to their political recognition. As a traditional ruler, I can’t trust any South-easterner as my president.



“You can’t be a leader on sectional interest. With such unsophisticated, primitive and uncivilised thinking, no Nigerian from other zones will vote a south easterner as president.”

The monarch said the sit-at-home order issued by the members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) is not only inimical to their survival but also to the growth of the nation, asking them to have a rethink in their approach.