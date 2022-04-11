2023: Why I’m qualified to succeed Buhari – Osinbajo 

Former Lagos state governor and frontline presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said he has no son grown enough to contest the presidential ticket of the ruling party.

Tinubu spoke to journalists in Abuja Monday shortly after a closed-door meeting with some APC governors, to seek their support and encouragement for his presidential ambition.

His comment came as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo formally declared his intention to seek the APC ticket to contest for the office of the president.

Osinbajo was attorney general and commissioner for justice of Lagos state for eight years under the Tinubu administration.

Tinubu speaks

Addressing journalists after meeting with the governors, Senator Tinubu said the parley was part of his consultation with relevant stakeholders to actualise his ambition of succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari on the expiration of his tenure in 2023.

At the meeting were Governors Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state; Simon Lalong of Plateau state; Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state; Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state; Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state; Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state; Hope Uzodimma of Imo state; Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state; Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa state and Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state.

Asked to comment on the declaration of Osinbajo, his political godson, to contest the nation’s top office, the former Lagos state governor simply said: “I don’t have any son grown up enough to make such declaration.”

On his mission, Asiwaju said: “My mission here is to seek collaboration, support and encouragement of my party, the APC, for my ambition to become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as replacement for President Muhammadu Buhari after his tenure.”

Speaking further on the meeting, a statement by Tinubu’s media office said: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this morning, met members of the Progressive Governors Forum where he stated what he has made public already his intention to seek for the office of the President come 2023 which he has already announced publicly. He briefed us on his reasons, his thinking and his message.

“All the governors in attendance graciously came to listen to him. He acknowledged the role of the Governors in the last convention of our party, where, according to him, the governors of the party steadied the party by helping in the evolution of the leadership that is accepted and widely acknowledged as that which we wish for our party. We appreciated him, his message and will definitely discuss the message at one of our forum meetings.”

‘APC for the best’

Also speaking with newsmen after the meeting with Asiwaju, Chairman Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Kebbi state Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said there was nothing wrong in Vice President Osinbajo contesting the presidential ticket with Tinubu, his godfather, arguing that the aspiration of the duo is a confirmation of the quality of the party.

On whether the governors were in tight corner over this, he replied: “No, no, no. In fact, in the contrary, we appreciate our party because it has become a party that has endeared itself to Nigerians. We have many brilliant people in our party, some serving and some not serving.

“The fact that we have people in our party that express desire to lead the party into the highest office in electoral contest shows how much this our party has resonated with Nigerians and our party members.

“For us, it is a hallmark of success that people are showing interest, but at the end of the day and because they are leaders of the party, they will always put the party’s interest at heart.”

When asked to react to speculation that APC may adopt consensus candidate for the presidential ticket, Bagudu said: “We always encourage our party to go for the best. Don’t forget that in the 2015 presidential election primary, President Buhari contested against several others and it was a beautiful contest.

“There is nothing wrong. Members of the party always want to see consensus if it is possible, but we are a democratic party. In our last convention, we had consensus in some of the offices and election in some others. There is always misrepresentation of consensus as if people are being snowballed into positions they would rather not take.

“APC has done well as a party, President Buhari has led the party ably well and we believe strongly that come 2023, Nigerians will see another President of the APC extraction.”

My mission – Osinbajo

In his declaration, Monday, Vice President Osinbajo vowed to continue where President Muhammadu Buhari stops in “radically transforming our security and intelligence architecture”.

He made this known in a short video posted on his Twitter handle, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The vice president’s declaration speech reads in part: “In the past seven years, I have served as Vice President under a true Nigerian patriot, a servant of the nation in war and peace, and a man of integrity, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We have, together, worked through some of the most difficult times in the history of our Nation, but we have remained focused on securing the country, providing infrastructure and growing our economy.”

In seven years, Osinbajo said he served the government in several capacities and had, at the direction of the president, represented Nigeria in sensitive high level international engagements.

He said: “I have been to practically all local governments in Nigeria. I have been in markets, factories, schools, and farms. I have been in agricultural, mining and oil producing communities; in the Delta, in Kebbi, Enugu, Borno; Rivers, Plateau and Ondo; and in all other states of the federation, listening to the diverse experiences and yearnings of our people.

“I have visited our gallant troops in the North East and our brothers and sisters in the IDP camps. I have felt the pain and anguish of victims in violent conflicts, terrorist attacks, flooding, fire and other disasters.

“I have been in the homes of many ordinary Nigerians in various parts of the country. I have sat with our techprenuers in Lagos, Edo, and Kaduna, with our Nollywood and Kannywood actors; with our musicians, from Lagos, Onitsha, and Kano. And I have spoken to small and large businesses.

“I stood where they stood and sat where they sat. I know their hopes, aspirations and fears; and I believe that in those hopes and aspirations are the seeds for the great Nigeria that we all desire.

“I believe that the very reason why the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights, and these opportunities, is that they must be put to the use of our country and it’s great peoples.

“Which is why I am today, with utmost humility, formally declaring my intention to run for the Office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.

“If by the grace of God and the will of the people, I am given the opportunity, then I believe that first, we must complete what we have started; radically transforming our security and intelligence architecture, completing the reform of our justice system focusing on adequate remuneration and welfare of judicial personnel.”

He solemnly and respectfully sought the support of fellow Nigerians everywhere, young and old, male and female, in the great and exciting journey ahead of him.

“We will work together by the grace of God. The Nigeria of our dreams in few short years. We will build on the foundation laid by our predecessors. We will need to move, with much speed, intentionality, and perseverance, towards the vision of a prosperous, stable, and secure nation.

“I am convinced beyond doubt that we have the creativity, the courage, the talent, and the resources to be the foremost black nation on earth. Let us now birth the expectations of

“Let us build a Nigeria where the man from Nnewi sees the man in Gusau as his brother, where the woman in Warri sees the woman in Jalingo as her sister, where the love of our nation burns alike in the hearts of boys and girls from Gboko to Yenagoa.

“Where everywhere, in this land, is home for everyone, where our diversities, tribes and faiths unite, rather than divide us.

“Let our tribes become one tribe; the Nigerian tribe, where all are treated fairly, justly and with respect–where all are given equal access to the abundant opportunities that God has bestowed on this nation. It’s time.

“God bless and keep our Republic and its great people,” Osinbajo said.

‘Osinbajo has no match’

Similarly, an Arewa elder and former Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters to two former Presidents, Senator Muhammed Abba Aji, has declared that Vice President Osinbajo would clinch the presidential ticket of the party and eventually win the general election.

The former senator said among the array of presidential aspirants, Professor Osinbajo “is objectively the best and he is set to win the party primaries and the 2023 presidential elections.”

Addressing journalists Monday in Abuja, Abba Aji said Osinbajo has a solid support base in the North, along with thriving circles of influential supporters across the South.

The former presidential aide who is one of the Arewa elders in the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG), a pro-Osinbajo lobby group, also applauded the spontaneous nationwide celebrations that greeted Osinbajo’s declaration for the 2023 presidency.

“I have been in politics since the early 80s and I can tell you that the Nigerian electorate is now much wiser, much more discerning and sophisticated than what you had in the past; the spontaneous rallies are a show of strength, asserting the power of the real people and it is a strong pointer to Professor Yemi Osinbajo’s very bright chances for ultimate electoral victory,” he said.

On Tinubu, he said: “Asiwaju is a great leader of our party and his rile in bringing about an Osinbajo vice Presidency has been vindicated; having performed creditably, impressing President Buhari and millions of Nigerians.”

Senator Abba Aji, who stressed that the security situation in his home state of Borno has vastly improved under the Buhari administration, further noted that Osinbajo greatly impressed Nigerians with his performances during the period he acted as President.

“His (Osinbajo’s) chances are very bright in the view of most people that I have interacted with; he is better than anyone else but we are in a democracy and others also have a right to present themselves and increase the choices available to the electorate,” he said.

‘It’s Igbo’s turn’

Meanwhile, the Congress for Igbo Agenda (CIA), a socio-political interest group, has posited that Nigerians could suffer untold hardship, hunger and injustices in the next eight years if they failed to elect a president of Igbo extraction next year.

Founding president of the group, Rev. Innocent Chukwudi Peace-Udochukwu, said the emergence of Nigerian President of Igbo extraction would be antidote to the country’s myriads of challenges, including insecurity, hunger and separatists agitations.

Peace-Udochukwu made the call at Awka while addressing a congress of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State Council.

“We will produce the next executive President of this country because the sacred heritage of the Igbo nation and the eternal will of God are all embodied in our echoing demand. We all know deep down that an Igbo presidency would be the best, most significant investment in nation-building in our fractured and extremely divided nation since independence.

“Having a competent and proven Igbo like Peter Obi as President will permanently address and satiate the legitimate complaints of political exclusion and its attendant separatist agitations which veto a great extent turned the once peaceful Southeast region into a theatre of war, and may soon spill over to other regions. Nigerian President of Igbo extraction, as an added benefit will definitely repair some of the economic, political damage and stagnancy of the past decade.

“Nigerians must know that if we fail to get it right at this point in time that another eight or more years of hunger, killings, injustices and severe hardship is already starting us in the face but God forbid that we will not be wise enough to seize this golden opportunity to right the wrongs of the past years,” the group said.