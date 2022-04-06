2023: Why I’m qualified to take over from Buhari – Kachikwu  ￼

Media mogul and chairman Roots Television Nigeria, Dumebi Kachikwu, has declared his interest to take over from the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

In a virtual broadcast Wednesday, the political strategist said he was joining the race on the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC) , adding that Nigerians deserve the best.

In the virtual broadcast tagged “My Opening Argument,” Kachikwu promised to initiate public service reforms, eliminate corruption and win the war against terrorism.

He further outlined 20 reasons he should be elected president next year.

Some of these he said, include giving a new deal for Nigeria, making merit a policy, making government accessible, prioritising generation and distribution of electric power, banning public officials from going abroad for medical treatment and provision of education for wards among others.

He said: “The odds are heavily stacked against us. We don’t have instruments of coercion or oppression. We don’t have looted funds to buy votes. We don’t have mainstream media on our side. We don’t have the party structure of the APC or PDP but we have the people’s structure. I stand today on the wings and aspirations of over 215 million Nigerians. I represent your hopes and dreams of a Nigeria that works. It is possible and we will make it happen come 2023.

“Tell every man, woman and child that Dumebi has come. Let the echo of Dumebi has come ring from every doorway. Go to the market places and tell them Dumebi has come. Dumebi has come is the cry of freedom. 2023 is our year of freedom. I love you all. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. God bless you all.”

Highlighting some of his vision and mission, Dumebi said: "Together we can design a new menu for our people. We will rebuild Nigeria from the ground up and do away with the faulty and archaic colonial foundation that now characterises

our current existence. We must define our common charter as Nigerians and constitute a new nation that is not only inclusive for all but guarantees equal rights and expressions to all irrespective of tribe, tongue and religion.

“This new Nigeria must come first before any other identification. It will be our common bond as we do away with all colonial relics of division, mistrust and hatred.”