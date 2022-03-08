2023: Why Julius Akpo should represent Obudu

The decision of Julius Akpo to contest the position of member, Cross River State House of Assembly, representing Obudu local government area in 2023, after clarion call from his constituents has come at a right time. The good people of Obudu local government area have been beaming their searchlight to spot a credible candidate who will provide good representation.

Luckily, Mr Julius Akpo, out of passion to serve, has answered their persistent calls and agreed to aspire for the seat in 2023. His vision, if elected, is to push for important bills that will open up new vista of development in Obudu constituency.

There is no gain saying the fact that Obudu local government area is lagging behind in all aspects of human development, hence the need for a well prepared and experienced candidate to take the legislative business, which is a serious matter. Mr Akpo, if elected, will ensure bills are sponsored for the socio-economic development of the local government area.

For instance, disturbed by the activities of restless youths, if elected, bill for the establishment of many industries will receive a top consideration. The coming of many industries in Obudu will provide job opportunities to its teeming unemployed youths.

Another area which will receive prompt attention is infrastructure development. His robust and outlined agenda will capture the infrastructure demands of the constituency. Mr Akpo will also use his seat to lobby and attract intervention programmes such as:hospitals, schools,electricity and many basic infrastructure to many communities. Pastor Julius Akpo, who is highly experienced,is fully prepared to take Obudu constituency to greater heights.

Julius Adaugah Akpo was born in Obudu, Cross River state in the family of Akpo Ukandi to Mr and Mrs Michael Akongwhobe Akpo on May 5, 1976. He attended St Patrick’s Primary School, Bebuagam, Obudu but later moved to Holy Child Convent School, Obudu and passed out with flying colours in 1990. He was picked as the best child in Obudu having sat for gifted child examinations. He proceeded to Community Secondary School, Bebuawhan, Obudu in 1991.

He became the school regulator in JSS1 the position he held till SS1. He was also appointed punctuality prefect for his commitment to academic excellence. He was a great debater always emerging the best in all competitions.He later moved to Begiading Secondary Grammar School, Ohong, for his school certificate examinations in 1996.

Because of his intelligence, he got scholarship twice but his father would not want him to leave Obudu at a tender age, a situation he feels bad today. Julius left Lagos in 1996 where he worked in private schools for survival and further studies. He got diploma in computer science from Inteco Computer Institute, Orile, Lagos NCE from Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education Ijanikin, Lagos, 2000 with distinction. His quest for knowledge moved him to study with Global University distance learning programme.

In 2005, he became a missionary under Assemblies of God, Apapa district and pastor Assemblies of God Church Sagbokodji Island. He later established a nursing and primary school which he handed over to his younger ones in 2011. Akpo later started his ministry but was instructed by God to move to Rivers state.

Today, he is the proprietor of Providence Nursery and Primary School, pastor of Peculiar Glory Ministries, director El-Shadai Global Initiative and director, Image Makers International. Akpo is a public speaker with great wisdom and oratorical ability. He has served APC as the party MC from 2014 till date on several occasions. He is also a musical expert with four musical albums.

He is a social activist and accessible to all. Akpo will encourage sports development, cultural and moral values, education, youth engagement, business development agenda for women, work out strategy to reduce security challenges, agriculture, etc. He is a grassroots mobiliser and has a network across boards.

All Obudu people are encouraged to support this ambition.

Mr Greg Adie,

Chairman, APC Obudu Grassroots Elite for Julius Akpo,

Obudu, Cross River state.