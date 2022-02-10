2023: Why Nasarawa APC must be fair to Wadada

If there is one politician of honour, pride and dignity in Nasarawa state within the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) who history should be kind to for paying his dues to the state and who deserves to be compensated with any elective office of his choice by his party especially the western senatorial seat of the state come 2023, is a two-term Reps member and leading APC gubernatorial aspirant in 2019, Hon. Ahmed Aliyu Wadada (Sarkin Yakin Keffi).

The chairman Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) stands tall among all those jostling for the seat in all aspects including popularity, acceptability, grassroots support,competence, intellectual prowess, legislative experience, record of performance, love for the common man, among others. Even if you put all these qualities aside and assess the aspirants based on their individual merit, commitment, sacrifices and contributions to the successes of the party in the state none can match Wadada’s sacrifices and political standing in Nasarawa politics.

Regrettably, the party continues to treat him with disdain, injustice and unfairness despite his sacrifices for the party but as a firm believer in God and destiny who detest vindictiveness in his brand of politics he continues to embrace those who keep on plotting his political.downfall and never allowed their antics to affect his relationship with them and his love, sacrifices and contributions to the successes of APC in the state which they all belong; a further testimony to his strong political character.

As 2023 elections heightens with many political juggernauts getting set to contest for various elective offices, there is no better time than now for Nasarawa APC to compensate this finest Nasarawa politician and committed democrat who has paid his dues to the party with the western senatorial ticket of the party in the state especially now that concensus option is embedded in the new amended Electoral Bill expected to be signed into law soon by Mr President which will guide the conduct of 2023 elections.

APC needs to be reminded that Wadada, the second runner up in 2019 APC gubernatorial primaries, would have been Nasarawa governor but for Umaru Tanko Al-Makura’s imposition of Abdullahi Sule as his successor – Sule would not have smelled Shendam Road Government House Lafia let alone become its occupant in 2019.

Even after Sule’s emergence and despite the party and stakeholders’ betrayal to fulfill the promise to compensate him with the ministerial slot of the state in favour of Al-Makura’s SSG, Wadada continues to stand by the administration. He gives the governor and other elected representatives all the necessary supports and encouragements and at the same time complementing government efforts in the state with his hard earned wealth and expending his energy, time and resources to keep the party in the state afloat especially in his senatorial district.

Hon. Ahmed Aliyu Wadada is a committed democrat, proud and patrotic son of the state with enviable records of selfless service to humanity and proud legacy of achievements in public service, honesty and patriotism who always put the interest of the state and its people in his endeavours. He radiates confidence and epitomises a new hope in the collective aspiration of the masses to have a better life and secure democratic future.

His remarkable determination to the cause of humanity, democracy, good governance, accountable leadership, electoral enlightment, love and passion for the common man put him far ahead of most contemporary politicians and those contesting with him who have zero experience in legislative business and are mostly political opportunists who have no record of winning election but only depend on some self acclaimed political godfathers in the state for their political relevance and survival.

Wadada came into Nasarawa politics by storm and took it by storm leaving behind surprises and footprints that will be very difficult, if not impossible, to surpass. He came in after achieving greatness through dint of hard work, commitment and dedication and with a defined mission, strong political skills,determination and desire to bequeath a legacy of committed and dedicated services to humanity based on solid trust, struggle and impactful life to the youths and the common man.

Suffice to say that Wadada came into Nasarawa politics from the business world and private sector having served in various places with impactful legacies to his credit hence his decision to quit his lucrative job at Vision Technology in 2003 in line with the yearnings of his people to hit the politics of Nasarawa state like a thunderstone despite elite resistance. He defeated the then member representing his constituency in the National Assembly Hon. Salisu Raj at the PDP primaries and won Reps election in 2003.

During his steadwardship in the National Assembly from 2003 to 2011, he was not only one of the most performing and vocal lawmakers Nasarawa ever produced since 1999 to date but also glorified the the state in the eyes of the world with his vibrancy, quality representation, lobbying skills, eloquence, intellectualism, political sagacity, frequent and brilliant contributions to debates on the floor of the lower chamber. This feat made him one of the shining lights in the House, increasing his popularity and endearing him to the people and his colleagues who nicked named him”Mr.Capital Market”.

He was chairman, House Committee on Capital Market for over seven years, making him the longest to serve in that capacity since the return of democracy in 1999. He later chaired House Committee on Information and National Orientation in addition to being member of several committees including gas, national security and intelligence, media and publicity, FCT, sports, police affairs, etc.

He sponsored many bills and motions that helped stabilise the country nascent democracy, gave hope to the comon man, fast tracked development, transparency and accountability in government, doused tension and addressed various socio-economic and political challenges bedvilling the country and his people. Some of the bills and motions include Tobbaco Control Bill 2004, Federal Capital Territory Development Agency Bill 2000, Chartered Institute of Capital Market Registeration Bill 2005, Investments and Securities Tribunal Bill 2006, FCT Satellite Town Development Commission, etc.

His performance is second to none in the history of the constituency as can be clearly seen in various intervations and dividents of democracy he provided to his people especially in the areas of humanitarian gestures, education, health, water projects, roads construction, employment opportunities, skills acquisition, youths and women empowerment, community development service, among others.

Educationally, he set up Wadada Education Foundation with over N50m take off grant for construction and rehabilitation of schools across various communities in his constituency, supply of exercise books, pencils and other learning materials, payment of schoolarship, WAEC, NECO and JAMB fees for his constituents.

On health and road construction, Wadada provided free medical service to the poor, needy and indigent people across the three local government areas of his constituency amounting N50m. He constructed and equipped wards, clinics and hospitals, etc. He repaired, constructed and expanded old and new roads, bridges, culverts and drainages across his constituency.

Some of the benefiting communities of his road projects are Angwan Yarbawa, Tudun Kofa,, Kurmin Dauda, Angwan Eggon, Makeran Baki in Keffi and others across Kokona and Karu LGA. He executed many water projects across various communities in his constituency such as Dutse, Keffi, Angwan Kaura, Tudun Wada, Kofar Kokona, Kofar Mada, Sabon Peggi, Gangaren Tudu, Angwan Tiv, etc.

The PAN chairman also executed massive youths and women empowerment programme in his constituency and secured appointments tfor many people in his constituency in various government agencies and parastatals, provided financial.support to women, youths and victims of natural disasters to enable them grow their businesses in addition to various skill acquisition and distribution of empowerment tools such as sewing and grinding machines, motorcycles, tricycles, buses, etc.

He did marvelously well for his people in his eight years in the House of Representatives with intimidating record of achievements that has not been replicated till date. Even after leaving office 11 years ago he continued to use his hard earned wealth and connections for the service of his people and the state, especially in the areas of empowerment, skill acquisition, employment opportunities, financial assistance, health and education.

In view of the above analysis among many other reasons which cannot be denied even by his competitors there is no better time than now for Nasarawa APC and people of Nasarawa west to reciprocate this gesture by rewarding Wadada with the western senatorial seat of the state in 2023.

Abari writes from Keffi, Nasarawa state via [email protected]