2023: Why Niger state must get it right





As aspirants of various political parties jostle for the most coveted and other various political positions in Niger state, a political aficionado, the one who is called to vie for the House of Representatives for Chanchaga federal constituency of the state, Honourable Musa Abubakar Karnati, popularly called Karnati Ikon Allah, has called on Nigerlites to go for the popular and most qualified candidates in all ramifications, the ones the cap fits, taking into cognisance their integrity and pedigree for meaningful development of the state. In fact, their track records should speak volumes.

Indeed, Karna belongs to the contemporary crop of Nigerian politicians who possesses excellent leadership qualities. This was demonstrated when he received some youths from Niger state who paid him a courtesy visit during the Eid el Fitr Sallah celebration in Kaduna recently. Characteristically, the House of Representatives hopeful said, ‘’Alhamdulillah, we are grateful to the Almighty Allah (S.W.T), the owner of the universe for successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fast 1443; despite economic and security challenges facing our nation. My esteemed regard and greetings to the good people of Chanchaga federal constituency and Niger state as a whole”

Thereafter, Karnati urged Nigerlites to imbibe the lessons of Ramadan and to pray for the peace and progress of our Niger state, Nigeria, and the world at large.

Hon. Karnati went down memory lane to remind his visitors and narrated a brief history of Niger state, the Power State. Niger state is one of the oldest states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria created in 1976. It is currently home to the three hydropower stations, namely, Kainji Dam (the Premier Hydro Power Station), Jabba and Shiroro Dams.

Niger state has a total landmass of 76, 481 Square km making it the largest state in terms of land mass. It has a population of 3,950,249 (2006 census, National Population Commission, NPC). It has a diverse population spread across its vast territory with rich cultural and historical heritage that are cherished by its loving people. It is a unique pool of human and natural resources.

The state unfortunately is still in dire need of massive, innovative and genuine development for the benefits of its diverse, hardworking and passionate citizens, who are yearning to have and enjoy a good life and the dividend of democracy. The indices of development and mere observations show clearly that the Niger state needs an injection of great and innovative ideas, quality and selfless leadership to turn things around for the benefit of all Nigerlites and to take the state to greatness and glory. This is the time to make the right choice for a solid structure for which a good foundation is key. Nigerlites, its either now or never.

This is a fact that the founding fathers of the state clearly envisaged, and will be glad to see its realisation insha Allah. Karnati Ikon Allah, also talks passionately about ‘’the context for restoration is seen in the current realities of our citizens’’. Nigerlites are affected by the shackles of under development within the state and compared to other states created in the 1990s’.

The socio-economic environment is harsh, volatile, complex and the uncertainty about so many components missing in action and that Nigerlites are wondering when they can get it right and for how long are we going to wait despite the great potential in state?

Karnati has also come up with a brilliant and pragmatic roadmap for job creation and youth empowerment. They include creation of jobs in Chanchaga local government area immediately for those with a minimum qualification of secondary certificate, school leaving certificate and who participated in technology and vocational training.

Others are: to ensure a smooth mutual collaboration between the Niger state and the federal government by bringing direct job opportunities to Nigerlites; to encourage and ensure implementation of the direct conditional monthly cash transfer to the underprivileged and most vulnerable citizens upon demonstration of children’s enrolment in school and immunisation, to help promote youth and women empowerment.

The blueprint is also aimed at establishing technology/industrial estates fully equipped with ICT, power and other support across the local government areas of the state to attract and encourage small- scale technology businesses and other entrepreneurs that can be achieved.

Karnati also promised that if elected as a member of the House of Representatives in the 2023 general elections, he will provide support and guidance to the unemployed youths of Niger state while they seek jobs or acquire training and skills for job placement or entrepreneurship with great synergy with the federal government.

He assured farmers participation in the initiative that pay a guaranteed indexed-linked price to farmers to ensure that there is always a ready market for their produce, which will create more jobs, agriculture related employment and sustain existing jobs which will invariably guarantee security at the grassroots level.

The House of Representatives aspirant will ensure the provision of One Meal a Day for all primary school pupils across all local government areas of the state that will create jobs in agriculture, including poultry, catering and service delivery.

He will create a scheme that provides matching funds for businesses that have already been validated and secured funding elsewhere, including borrowing, if such businesses will be created and approved minimum number of skilled jobs e.g. market – Moni, conditional fund transfer to the vulnerable people in the state.

He support training centers created for skills acquisition or vocational training by providing infrastructure for such centers. And to embark on vocational retraining and skills acquisition for unemployed graduates, school leavers and drop-outs emphasising on technology and construction such as plumbers, technicians and tillers, which will feed the public works and social housing schemes, among others.

Himself a youth, Karnati Ikon Allah advised the youths to remain resolute in all their actions and respect constituted authority in order to be responsible as leaders of tomorrow.

It is, therefore, expected that the youth and other categories of Niger state electorate, particularly, Chanchaga federal constituency, will team up and massively support the aspiration of Karnati to become a member of the House of Representatives.

Dauda Eibo writes from Kaduna.



