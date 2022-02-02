2023: Why Nigeria needs a nationalist like Tambuwal – Lamido





Former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has appealed to political stakeholders to avoid the issue of zoning as a criterion for leadership selection in 2023, noting that Nigeria need a nationalistic leader like Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Lamido opined that “Nigerians with a proven track record of trustworthiness who also have a national outlook Tambuwal should be encouraged to pick up the challenge of running for the position of President of the country.”

As contained in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor, Muhammad Ahmad Bello, the former Jigawa State Governor made the call on Tuesday when he received Gov. Tambuwal and his entourage who visited him in his Bamaina country home in Birnin Kudu local government area of Jigawa state in the Governor’s first leg of nationwide consultations on whether or not he should seek to run for the position of President under the PDP.

The PDP chieftain, who was also one-time minister of foreign affairs expressed concern that all previous efforts made to stabilize the country has been bastardised in recent times by the worrisome upsurge of ethnicity and religious schisms.

Lamido noted that these trends need to be reversed, pointing out that what is needed is competent leaders with sterling qualities such as Tambuwal.

The statement continued, “Our son here, is like me. We have similar and parallel positions in government. I have even held more sensitive positions than him.

“He said jocularly, emphasising that he is looking forward to having the Governor as a worthy successor, who is eminently qualified to run for the highest office in the land should he chose to do so.

“He added that he is ready to support Gov. Tambuwal if he opts to seek PDP’s ticket to be its flag bearer provided he will be a pan Nigerian that will be just.

“We can reach out to all Nigerians across the geographic and other divides in our bid to support him.

“This does not suggest that we are beggars hungry for power. Instead, we are worthy stakeholders with friends in many parts of the country who we can persuade to see reason with us in the realisation of the Nigerian Project.”