2023: Why not Bauchi governor?



The already established Bala Muhammad Abdulkadir Vanguard Movement BAM-V is not a welcome development to the great people of Bauchi state; the group agitates Bala Muhammad Abdulkadir of Bauchi for president in the coming 2023 elections.



Undoubtedly, the BAM-V agitates Bauchi governor to be Nigeria president because of his exemplary leadership, hard-work as well as his determination towards moving Nigeria to greater heights, particularly resolving the challenges of insecurity, hunger, unemployment, poor economy, and inadequate infrastructure.

But, BAM-V should understand that Bauchi state needs Bala Muhammad as a lifetime governor, if possible. This is based on the tremendous successes recorded so far within two and half years of his administration.



Projects of various forms were executed while some are ongoing in all the nooks and crannies of the state.



Bala has done excellently towards improving the standard of living of the Bauchi populace. Many youths have been empowered in his quest to reduce the number of jobless youths in the state.



Famers in Bauchi are full of smiles having received tonnes of fertilizer, seeds, herbicide as well as mechanised farming equipment to boost agriculture in the state. He has also ensured the provision of water and power supply, education, security, agriculture, health, transportation, commerce, sports, and infrastructure.



From the foregoing, Bala deserves to go nowhere than to stay and complete his two terms tenure, as doing so only God knows how great Bauchi will be and the kind of dividend of democracy the state’s citizens would enjoy.

In this regard, I am calling on the Governor Bala Muhammad not to answer the BAM-V call and continue serving the great people of Bauchi state for additional four years to attain Bauchi of our dream; Bauchi populace have witnessed and are still witnessing tremendous achievements of yours.



In a nutshell, I urge the BAM-V for president to withdraw their will for the betterment of Bauchi populace until 2027. For now, Bala Muhammad is of utmost importance to Bauchi state.

Ukasha Rabiu Magama,Toro LGA, Bauchi state