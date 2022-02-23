2023: Why Okorocha is right presidential candidate for youths – Policy analyst



A public policy analyst, Mr James Kufre, has described the Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, as the right candidate for the Nigerian youth in the 2023 presidential election.

During an interaction with select journalists Wednesday in Abuja, against the backdrop of many presidential aspirants showing interest in the 2023 presidential elections, Kufre said Okorocha understood that true allegiance is owed to the people and to the constitution, adding that this had made him to be the candidate for the youth.

He said when Okorocha was Governor of Imo state, he showed remarkable courage as leader, adding that he carried out robust and courageous town-planning expansion in the state to became the pin-up piece for architects and town planners.

Kufre said Okorocha’s courage and vision was essential and necessary for today’s president as he placed a high premium on education, adding Okorocha wants a highly motivated and educated populace to spur high tech boom and bring rapid economic development to the country.

He stated that Okorocha had elaborated on his plans for security, law and order, economic growth and improvement as a country, describing him as a choice that satisfied the zoning consensus without sacrificing merit, while calling on spirited Nigerians to rally support for him.