2023: Why Osinbajo is most qualified to lead Nigeria – Kwande

Elder statesman and a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state, Alhaji Musa Liman Kwande, has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the best presidential material for the party in the 2023 general elections.

He disclosed this in a media chat with journalists, Thursday, in Lafia the Nasarawa state capital.

Liman Kwande believes that Osinbajo is the only candidate that possesses the right attributes that Nigerians are looking for in a president.

Kwande said “Osinbajo is the most qualified, competent and incorruptible Nigerian to lead the country in 2023.”

As according to him, “Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has the requisite character, competence, capacity, capability, intellect to run Nigeria to the satisfaction of the generality of Nigerians.”

Kwande, who is the immediate past chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum ( ACF ), said the vice president understands the fluctuating conditions to which all societies exist, which has made him able to discharge any public trust Nigeria has reposed on him.

He said electing a visionary president like Osinbajo will automatically mean that he will map out a vision and mission for the country, which will be executed with precision for the benefit of all.

“Osinbajo is visionary and that vision will be translated into the collective good of the country if elected as president come 2023.

He equally said Nigeria cannot afford not to have a president whose integrity is questionable, saying as for Osinbajo, nothing is hidden about him, stressing that he is an open person and a man of his words.

