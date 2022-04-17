2023: Why PDP will win Nasarawa – Labaran Maku 



The former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, has said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will win Nasarawa state because the incumbent factor will work against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) “due to its failure in the state:.

The then minister stated this Sunday after he obtained the 2023 expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the Nasarawa state governorship position on the platform of the PDP.

Maku who recently returned to the PDP from the All Progressive Grand Alliance, (APGA) said, “When you have free and fair elections, a lot of incumbents will collapse. The incumbent factor in Nigeria is driven by election rigging. It is not driven by performance. Journalists here can testify to that.

“Incumbency in Nigeria is often driven by the process to rig elections. Government prefer to rig an election rather than win.”

According to the former Minister, “In terms of performance, I can tell you very clearly that I don’t know about others but in Nasarawa state, incumbency will be a major disadvantage because incumbency means you have performed and the people love what you have done.

“Once a sitting government has not performed, incumbency becomes a disadvantage. And I think that is where we are in Nasarawa. I know that if God gives us a chance and the elections are free and fair, you will see that this factor of incumbency, as far as Nasarawa is concerned, is a disadvantage because there is no performance.”

On developmental projects in the state, Maku said, “there is no major development that has taken place in Nasarawa state and I believe that PDP will not even need to say anything. When we have that ticket, people can see the gap between us and what has happened subsequently.

“So incumbency in Nasarawa in 2023, will be at our own advantage. People will see the difference and they will have no reason not to vote an opposition party led by people who are experienced to address the problems of the state.”

On what he will do differently if elected, Maku pledged to run a government where commissioners are equal to him in experience and capacity and can call me to order if things are going wrong.

“This is how we can develop a society.

“But when you bring people that have nothing to their names, at the end, all they do is to say “yes sir” to you. The tenure finishes and everybody is in disarray,” he noted.

He continued, “I want to run a model government as a journalist, because I have reported others and I will be under pressure to make sure that those things we criticised are done when we are in government.

“I believe every journalist is under pleasure to do the right thing, because I recall that I criticized others. How will they look at me when I become governor?”