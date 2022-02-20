2023: Why PDP’s allegation of failure against APC untrue – Lukman

Former Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Salihu Moh Lukman, said based on all the evidences of the economy, poverty and challenges of insecurity, the allegation of failure by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the ruling party were not true.

Lukman who has embarked on a bi-weekly comparative review of performances in government of both PDP and APC, said the opposition only able to speak out and make all the wild goose allegations of failure against the APC led government of President Buhari because “APC leaders decided to mute themselves at a time when they should be mobilising Nigerians to review progress and challenges of delivering on campaign promises made since 2015.”

In the first review made available to newsmen Sunday in Abuja, Lukman said President Buhari has proven that it is possible to have a strong correlation between politics and national development.

“With lower oil revenue, APC led government of President Buhari is able to match revenue earning under PDP. He has also demonstrated that with marginal increase in capital budget, much more projects can be executed beyond what PDP claimed to have achieved. In any case, the so-called argument for achievements under PDP’s sixteen years would need to be proven beyond empty loud noise aimed at hoodwinking Nigerians.”

According to the APC chieftain, whenever PDP leaders complained of too much borrowing by the APC led federal government of President Buhari it must be borne out of shame about the mismanagement of opportunity during their tenure when with so much oil revenue, instead of initiating projects for national developments, they opted for looting spree of the national treasury.

“Part of the shame is also the culpability around the opportunity which the 2004 Paris Club debt cancellation presented, which would have translated into significant capital budget. Instead, PDP government simply continued the same business as usual management of the economy.”

He added that management of challenges of poverty and insecurity in the country was reduced to rhetoric and in many instances denials by PDP governments between 1999 and 2015.

“The result is the crisis of insecurity in the country, which is consuming human lives and property. Certainly, notwithstanding initiatives being taken by the APC led government of President Buhari, it is important that political leaders engage the debate of resolving challenges of insecurity based on stronger commitment to unite Nigerians.”

The former PGF boss said as the ruling party embarked on campaign for 2023 elections, some of the listed issues should guide the campaign.

“It is in the collective interest of APC leaders to unite and ensure that APC campaign for 2023 is oriented to build on the achievements of President Buhari’s successes and redress the shortcomings of initiatives since 2015.

“Under no circumstance should APC leaders allow a situation whereby PDP leaders, with all their reprehensible records during their sixteen years in government, set the tune for the 2023 electoral contests. Once that is the case, it means that APC leaders have derelict from their political responsibilities.”