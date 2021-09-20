2023: Why power ‘ll remain in the North – Oluwo

A traditional ruler in Osun state, the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba AbdurRasheed Adewale Akanbi, has said the only thing that can make power shift to Yorubaland is for people of the region to stop idol worshiping.



He said power will remain in the North because their traditional rulers worship God, advising Yoruba people to stop worshiping idols if they want progress.



Oluwo who spoke at Iwo crusade total deliverance at the Prayer Centre Church of God (PCCG), in a video circulating on social media, said those that worship idols will continue to go backward.



He quoted the book of Psalms 16 verse 4, and urged Pastors to work towards eradicating idols in Nigeria.



“Who is Sango, Oya, Ogun, Osun and others before God that is the supreme being that all these deities worshipped.



“All those who have been kings in Yoruba kingdom, the Pastors, Prophets, Reverends, especially the Prophet Ogunmodede, I want to tell you that you are all doing a great work. The voice of God has manifested that in Yoruba land, the king that refuse to dump idols and deities will not know peace. The trouble you are all facing now, the Yoruba kings are responsible for them all.



“I know you are all from different towns. The leader, driver, head of a town who give orders and directives now harbours idols or deities in the palace that is originally own by God, what will be the outcome, won’t they be fighting?



“That means the place of authority of your towns, there is a trouble, what do you think will be resultant effect on the subjects? You are in trouble already. Don’t berate my stand on this issue, you need to yield to my counsel.



“Idol must not be in king’s palace. Go and tell the kings. You married a wife and she brought another man to the house, how would it be? That is what the kings in the Yoruba land are doing to God. Yet, they are looking for God’s blessing.



“Idols is troubling Yoruba land, before the power can shift to Yoruba land we have to stop idol worshipping. Do you know where the power of Nigeria is today? It is the North because they detest idol worshipping. They made the foundation of those thrones to be God, you can not see any idols around them.

“Idol is a strange religion in Yoruba land. It will not be well with deities and idols. They are ruined. Stop visiting shrines.”



Reacting to the statement credited to Oluwo, a renowned Ifa Priest, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon, described Oluwo as an extremist and fanatic.



He said the monarch should have gone to Arab country to become King instead of abusing those that have been practising their religion before him.



“It is better for him to go over there and be King since he believes more in them than him condemning the Yoruba kings that have been practicing traditional religion for a long time.”