2023: Why we need mental test for politicians – Therapist





Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Marriage counselor and relationship therapist of Purple lifeline Connections, Mima Odiegwu has explained why mental evaluation test for politicians is a fantastic suggestion.

Mima in a chat with journalists in Abuja explained that the essence for the mental test is that Nigerians leave the country in the care of these politicians, especially, given the county’s recent history and how things have been going so far.

She said the evaluation became necessary because “we have seen politicians that are punching each other practically.”

She said “a lot of times, many of us are not stable mentally and we don’t even know and our idea in this part of the world for being unstable is when you take off your clothes and you start running on the streets”.

She noted that there were different degrees of mental health adding that there are people that are narcissistic, while others are people that are by nature, by their genetic modification or creation not mentally okay.

She said the Purple Lifeline connection is a behavioral health company founded since 2016, was born from the passion and mission to reach out to people by creating exceptional and well tailored products that employs a holistic approach in dealing with marital problems, mental health and domestic violence.

According to her, its vision is to create a pioneer behavioural management company in the country by providing outstanding personalized quality services.

“We are also in the business of advocacy, and we do run one of Nigeria’s foremost counseling companies. In the face of the alarming statistics about domestic violence, of course, recently we lost one of our dear gospel musicians to this incident of domestic violence.

“I thought it was wise and important that we draw the attention of Nigerians to how critical and alarming this trend is becoming. In the past, it used to be just women, and children today, we have a rise also in domestic violence against men.

“This trend is becoming terrible and alarming we are not really doing much about it. We are hiding these things. Men are shy to say their wives beat them, women are shy to tell people what they’re going through.

“Some are are financially handicaps and so they are solely dependent on their abusers and for that reason, they stay.

“We’ve recorded quite a number of deaths and in my practice every day as a therapist, the case comes up all the time.

“We also have abused children, so many of them grow, traumatized and dysfunctional. Now the ripple effect of these things is that now we are raising children that are drug addicts, prostitutes that have to run and leave home early, because they’re being abused, and therefore that causes us a high crime rates and as a society, we are paying dearly for it.

“The UN statistics, the current one for 2021 states that about 50% of women are said to have been battered by their husbands at one point or the other in their life.

“There’s also 60% rate ratio of children that have been battered and abused. And then for the men we have 25%.

“We have helped nothing less than 600 to 700 people nationwide and in other countries because I travel far and wide as well.

“We offer counseling to politicians, to people in prison and to everyday people. I work with a group of therapists and we provide care, ” she said.

