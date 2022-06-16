2023: Why we should reform Nigeria’s democratic system – Akinlosotu

The President, Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC), Comrade Blessing Akinlosotu, Thursday, called for the reform of the country, and its democratic system because it is characterized by diverse challenges.

Akinlosotu, who spoke at the 2022 Democracy Lecture organised by the association in Abuja, lamented that the unrest in the country had distracted the power players, arguing that with the development, good governance was becoming impossible at all strata of the government.

The lecture was themed: “Election and Governance: Youth as watchmen against electoral violence”.

He, however, called on the youth to coordinate themselves to salvage the situation, adding that their engagement is key to the development and the improvement of the country’s democratic system.

“Historically, the Nigerian democratic system is the one characterised with diverse challenges and in recent times, confronted mainly with ethnic diversity which in turns breed insecurity in our society and consequently hinder our value democracy and make the governance of the country to grow worse.

“The unrest in the country has also largely distracted the power players to an extent that good governance is nearly becoming impossible in all strata of government. Whereas, experience teaches that the most critical moment for bad governments is the one which witnesses their first steps toward reform.

“The need therefore to take the steps needed for the reform of our dear country, Nigeria necessitated the ideas to organize ourselves as young Nigerians in a manner that will hold in view the mending of our impaired democratic system which has long since thrown us into insecurity as a result of lack in the mutual ineligibility informed by the ethno insensibility’’, Akinlosotu said.

The Special Senior Assistant to the President on Youth and Students’ Affairs, Dr. Nasir Adhama, in his address, who noted that the youth constituted the bulk of the country’s population, decried their active participation in politics.

Represented by the Technical Assistant to the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme in the office of SSA on Youth and Student Affairs to the president, Dr. Aminu Abdullahi Isyaku, Adhama noted that there could not be an election without the youth, and cautioned them against being used as political thugs.

