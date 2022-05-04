2023: Why Yahaya Bello is best presidential aspirant – Abiola-Costello 

The Director-General of Hope ’23 Yahaya Bello Campaign Council, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, says no candidate is better positioned for the 2023 presidency than the Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.

Mrs Abiola-Costello, who is also the daughter of the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election, the late Chief MKO Abiola, made this known on Tuesday in an interview with journalists in Abuja.

She rolled out reasons Bello remained Nigeria’s best bet in the forth-coming 2023 presidential election.

She explained that 30 years after June 12, Bello was in the presidential race to restore the truncated hope of Nigerians, especially that of the youth, women and the vulnerable.

“The truth is, the people that are truly marginalised in Nigeria are the women and the young people. And, if there is any moral obligation, it is to them that it is owed.

“Who led the fight against June 12, against the annulment? Was it not the students, the young people? Where were they in 1999 after the whole fight, where were they placed, can we say nowhere?

“When I look at all these events, the kidnappings and all now, it is clear to me that this is a revolt of young people of Nigeria, that they have had enough.

“Many of them are revolting in ways that we do not endorse because they have had enough of being marginalized in their own country.

“If the country will not use them for good, they will use themselves for bad,” she said.

According to Abiola-Costello, there is no candidate better positioned to harness the potential of young people in Nigeria than Mr Bello.

She said Bello had signaled the youth that “Nigeria is for them, that they are the ones that should be in charge and young people and women in Nigeria are ready to lead.”

She said there was no longer room for excuses.

