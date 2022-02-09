2023: Widows want former beauty queen to represent them at NASS

A cross section of women and widows from Nasarawa Eggon, Wamba and Akwanga local governments of Nasarawa state have called on a former beauty queen, Ambassador Beauty Sudar Aliyu, to contest for the position of House of Representatives in 2023 general elections.

The women who spoke on the sideline during the widows, youth and the less privileged outreach organised by Ambassador Sudar Aliyu in Akwanga, said this call became necessary considering her concern for women and children in the area.

They further appealed to Governor Abdullahi Sule to ensure Hon. Beauty got the necessary support so as to actualise her ambition.

One of the widows, Mrs Andoka Elijah told our correspondent that “Beauty is a god sent to the people of Nasarawa Eggon, Wamba and Akwanga local governments.

“What she is doing for us is unprecedented, we want her to contest in 2023 to represent us at the House of Representatives in Abuja”.

In her response, Miss Beauty said her motivation to empower women was drawn from her love and concern for women, especially widows.

She said the programme is an annual event which she used to empower and support women and less privileged around her.

“The reason we’re here today is to celebrate women, and in particular widows, women all around the world, especially women in Nasarawa state.”