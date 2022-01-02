2023: Wike backs Bala for President

Rivers state Governor Nyeson Wike has supported the call for his Bauchi counterpart, Bala Mohammed to run for president in 2023, saying the call is not misplaced.

Wike made this known over the weekend when he paid a New Year visit to Governor Bala at Ramat House, Bauchi.

The Rivers governor opined that his Bauchi counterpart is qualified to be president of the country and can easily succeed because of his relationship with Nigerians, regardless of their religious or tribal differences.

According to him, Bala’s experience in politics and civil service is enough for him to run for president, keeping in view his outstanding performance in the delivery of dividends of democracy to the citizens of the state.

“Governor Bala is doing more than our expectations; so the call for him to run for presidency is not misplaced at all.

“I decided that one place to visit first on this new year is Bauchi and one of the reasons is that I always associate myself with people who are very, very clear on what they intend to do and what they are doing – people who can speak their minds at any given time, especially on problems facing our country.

“Bala Mohammed is one of those governors that are not pretending on what they do not agree with and these are the type of people I always associate myself with them.”

Wike noted that Bauchi is not an easy state, as it is one of the most difficult states considering the number of politicians and commended the governor for being able to manage the state.

On his part, the Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed described Governor Wike as the face of PDP in Nigeria and that he is in alliance with him for the unity and progress of Nigeria.

