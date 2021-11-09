2023: Wike best for Aso Rock, PDP group insists

A Cross River-based pressure group, PDP Renaissance Movement, has called on the Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike to declare for president in the 2023 election.

The group said this in Calabar at the Ernest Etim Bassey NUJ Press Centre, Tuesday, during a press briefing to herald its position on the political situation in the country.

Reading from what it said was a communiqué from its previous meeting at its office in Calabar, spokesman for the group and immediate past commissioner for water resources, Gabe Odu-Oji, appealed to the PDP leadership to ensure Wike gets the party’s presidential ticket.

He described the governor as a man of ‘character and content.’

The spokesman urged the party leadership to consolidate on the gains of consensus building process recorded at the convention, to narrow down interests as we approach 2023 elections.

“We note in particular, the sterling leadership qualities and developmental strides of the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

“After a careful prognosis of the political situation in the country, characterised by high level insecurity across board, rising banditry, the proliferation of secessionist groups currently threatening the very fabric of our national unity, we hereby calls on Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, to declare for the 2023 presidential elections in order to salvage Nigeria.

“We note that Governor Wike is a nationalist who truly believes in the unity and indissolubility of Nigeria and he has clearly demonstrated this in his uncompromising stance against agitations and his liberal posture as demonstrated during the Sokoto fire inferno.

“The Cross River Renaissance Movement further notes the ingenuity in social engineering exhibited by Governor Wike in handling the security situation in the Niger-Delta, which has brought about lasting peace in the region and considers this trait as a major panacea required in resolving the current security challenges plaguing the country.”