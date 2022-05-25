2023: Wike exhibits courage Nigeria needs – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has praised the courage of Rivers state governor and presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Nyesom Wike, for contesting for the office of president.

Wike in company of Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, and former Cross River state governor, Donald Duke, were at the former president’s Penthouse residence in Abeokuta, late Monday night to intimate him of his desire to run as president in 2023.

Addressing newsmen after a closed door meeting, Obasanjo lauded the courage and conviction of Governor Wike in speaking his mind at all times, saying it is the ingredient needed to fix the state of the country as the moment.

He further reiterated that there would be no justice without fairness and equity, adding that “when you have the basic ingredients that will bring unity and inclusiveness, then all other things will take their position.”

He noted that Nigeria is a complex country to govern, howbeit not difficult, adding that with sincerity and fairness, we will remove conflict and we will be able to deal with pernicious issue of insecurity.

He said: “You all know what the situation of Nigeria is and anybody who doesn’t know that is either not a Nigerian or is not being truthful to himself.

“As I often said, no one individual can say yes I can do it, because the situation Nigeria is today, we need all hands, all Nigerian hands on deck to restore Nigeria and that is what Governor Wike is saying to me.

“The issues he raised are the issues that are dear to my own heart for unity and stability of Nigeria.

Speaking earlier, Wike stated that his entourage came to seek words of advice from the former president as he embark on his campaign, adding that Obasanjo’s experience as former president and head of state is vital for the unity and progress of the country.

