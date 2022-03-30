2023: Wike, Fayose storm Ogun as Adebutu declares for governorship seat

Former House of Representatives Member, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, has declared his intention to run for the governorship seat of Ogun state under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Adebutu stated this, Wednesday, at a rally held at the arcade ground of Ake palace, in Abeokuta.

Flanked by Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike and former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, Adebutu stated that Ogun indigenes can breathe a sigh of relieve with his declaration, saying the ‘evil days’ of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is over.

He however declared to start his ward to ward campaign to the 236 wards in the state on Tuesday.

In his remarks, Fayose, said he felt sad when Supreme Court indicated that the late Senator Buruji Kashamu was the right candidate of the party to contest for the governorship election in 2019.

He however lauded the spirited efforts of party faithful in steering the party back to reckoning, adding that the unity within the party is an indication of what to expects in 2023.

Wike in his speech charged them to be ready to take the power from ruling APC as he was willing to take power from APC at the center.

“I have the capacity to face APC, because Nigeria needs a leader who is courageous ,bold and fearless.

“PDP does not need just people on the ballot box, but people who can win elections,” he said.