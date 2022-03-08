2023: Wike has our support to succeed Buhari – Fulani group



Fulani residents in Rivers state have pledged to support Governor Nyesom Wike to rule Nigeria come 2023 general elections.

The leader of the ethnic group of over 5000 people, Ahaji Musa Yau, made this position known in an exclusive chat with Blueprint Monday in the state capital, Port Harcourt.

Yau said the decision of his people was borne out of their fair and sincere assessment of the governor whom he described as a national character whose watchwords are justice and fairness in his act of governance.

The Fulani leader noted that Wike related with people irrespective of tribe, religion, class or creed as he demonstrated by building and donating an ultra-modern mosque called Rahamatu Central Mosque for muslims situated in Rumuomasi in Port-Harcourt city.

According to him, the Fulani ethnic group have been living in the state for the past 54 years and could honestly attest that the governor, compared to his peers in the country, has proved his content of moral character as one capable to rule Nigeria if given the opportunity.

“For the past 54 years of our sojourn in Rivers state, along with other ethnic groups, we Fulanis have co-existed peacefully in the state despite some inevitable security challenges, but we are more excited as Governor Wike has a firm grip of the state in all dimensions”, Yau noted.

The Fulani leader observed that Wike has the needed leadership qualities Nigerians expect from a potential servant -leader in this 21st century, pointing out that Wike has proven evidence on ground across the landscape of the state through massive infrastructural and human capital development.

Yau noted that the governor like his predecessors ensures that the state remains a congenial and hospitable home for both indigenes and non-indigenes, especially, foreign investors who have found the state as a haven for their thriving businesses and socio-cultural lives.

“Looking back at the past years, Governor Wike succeeded In changing development narrative of the state through revolution in education, judiciary, security, health and infrastructure which have made him stand out if not the best among other governors in Nigeria”,Yau said.

“If we are to compare, Rivers state tops the list of states with best internal road network and flyover bridges that have reduced traffic congestion and gridlock from the state capital city to the rural areas of the state with twenty-three local government areas. These efforts have eased traffic flow for both business and security operations in the state.

“We in Rivers state are witnesses to how the governor is tackling security challenges head-long resulting to why problems of kidnapping, broad-day armed robbery, cultism and other social vices are now at lower ebb, thereby, instilling confidence in both residents, domestic and foreign investors to stay and operate with ease.

“Governor Wike in synergy with security operatives in the state stood his ground and repelled some criminal elements during the #EndSARS saga across the country and some unidentified indigenous peoples of Biafra (IPOB) who allegedly attempted to infiltrate the state capital”, Yau recalled

