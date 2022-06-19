2023: Wike in talks with APC, may dump PDP





As the race to the 2023 general election gears up, there are indications that the Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, may jump ship from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike, who contested at the recently concluded presidential primaries of the PDP and lost, came second behind Mr. Atiku Abubakar who polled the popular vote and was declared the winner.

Atiku polled 371 out of the 767 accredited votes to defeat his closest rival, Wike, who polled 237 votes.

The Presidential aspirant had on the heels of the turn out of the primaries accused PDP’s Southern governors of betraying the power shift agreement.

But, ever since the last outing which did not roll into his favour, his attempt to emerge as running mate to Atiku didn’t materialise.

Speaking with Blueprint in Akwa Ibom State shortly after meeting with all members of Tinubu Support Organization (TSO) over the weekend, the South-South Coordinator of the group, Mr. Gabriel Abijah, revealed that Wike will soon join APC.

Abijah, who revealed this said the party is working on the matter but, added that he can not make their modality known for now.

“As we speak, Wike will soon be a member of APC. we are working on the issue and I can not disclose our modality.

“He is our brother and we love him.”

He said with the current development, the APC presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s victory will sweep all geopolitical zones including the south-south.

Abijah maintained that the political structure of APC in the state remains very strong and that the party faithful is more than 60 percent compared to PDP.

