2023: Wike not be a barrier to any aspirant – Nkor

The Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) South-East Senatorial District, Rivers state, Field Nkor, has distanced the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, as a barrier to any aspirant wishing to succeed him come 2023.

Nkor in a telephone interview with our reporter on Monday in Port-Harcourt, stated that the Wike – led PDP, in the state has provided a level playing ground for all the aspitants in the state.

He said: “Rivers State is PDP and the people of the state have their final freedom to decide who would succeed Governor Wike based on assessment of all he (Wike) has been able to put on ground in terms of dividends of democracy for the past six years (2015) when he became the governor of the state.

“The governor’s development strides are adverts etched in infrastructural development such as non-to match access roads newly constructed from the Port-Harcourt urban city to all the 23 local government rural communities, bridges and fly-overs across the state capital, environmental aesthetics that has revived the lost glory of the garden city.

“Governor Wike’s touch on human capital development is unprecedented as we can now witness in the Judiciary, Health, academic scholarships, youths and women empowerment, security architecture and most of all, promoting the state as an investment hub to both local and international investors”, Nkor noted.

The South-East PDP chairman was emphatic over a recent decamp of some APC heavy weights to PDP, saying that, “these are men with credibility and passion to serve their Rivers people; they have seen PDP as a family of development, so for them to have opted out from APC is a welcome development.

”we will not be surprised to receive more decampees from APC as we journey into the 2023 general elections, because Rivers people are becoming wiser over the choice of a party that has the credibility and honour to touch people’s lives as the PDP is doing.

“To me as a grassroot politician, PDP in Rivers State remains formidable that can not be subdued by any other political party, but let me advise our other brothers and sisters who are in position to contribute to the development of their people and Rivers State in general to come back to the PDP family in the state because the house is large enough to accommodate all of us”, Nkor Stated.