2023: Wike storms Cross River, rejects consensus 

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state seeking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket for the 2023 election has said he would never accept consensus as canvassed by some presidential aspirants.

Wike, who stormed Calabar, the Cross River state capital, Wednesday, to solicit for votes from PDP delegates in next month’s primaries advised the party leaders to allow all the aspirants to slug it out in a free contest devoid of any form of manipulation.

He said he was in Calabar to seek delegates’ support and noted that since he had always provided shoulders for Cross River PDP to lean on during their hours of challenges, he would want the delegates to reciprocate the gesture by giving him a hundred percent support.

“I am not for that rubbish called consensus. They came to me, and I have told them bluntly that I am not party to it.

I am going round all the states in Nigeria to consult delegates as a confirmation that I will run for the office of president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I don’t want to be recognised as a former presidential aspirant, but I want to run and win both the primaries and the presidential election.

“I am not going to negotiate for vice presidential slot, but I will win the PDP ticket and win the election. People have pressurised me to rather buy ticket for Senate. But I said ‘no’, I am quite fit and ready for the race.

“I am ready to demonstrate power to win the election for both the PDP and the Nigerian people who are passing through hell in their own country, nothing more. I have more energy to dissipate,” he said.