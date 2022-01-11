2023: WIPF launches women aspirants website

As the 2023 general elections draws closer, the Women in Politics Forum (WIPF), has formally launched the ‘Nigerian women aspirants website” , an initiative to publicize various women aspiring for political offices in the country.

National president of the forum Barrister Ebere Ifendu, during the launching ceremony which was Monday in Abuja, explained that the site will serve as a publicity tool for female aspirants.

She noted that it will also avails Nigerians the opportunity to know the women aspiring for different positions at all levels.

Ifendu expressed concerns on the declining number of women representation at all levels of governance, adding that the WIPF will track women aspirants in the lead up to the general elections in February and March 2023.

“‘It is no longer news that at the end of the 2019 general elections, women made up a total of 4.71% of the elected officials, showing a decline from the 2015 period when women made up 5.6% of the elected officials”.

”Lots of speculations exist as to why there was a decline in the percentage of elected female officials as opposed to the increase experienced between the 2011 to 2015 period. In order to address this decline, several civil society organizations, including WIPF, implementing partners and donor organizations have set different innovative projects to reverse these downward trends,” she said.

Continuing, she said, ”WIPF as a national stakeholder is taking the lead, with this initiative “NIGERIAN WOMEN ASPIRANTS WEBSITE” with support from ActionAid under the WVL project. The website was officially launched by the Hon Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen at the Women’s Conference held at the Women Development Center on the 17th December 2020.

”We are following up on that launch with the dissemination of the website link. This could not have come at a better time considering that INEC has released a calendar and political itinerary for the 2023 elections. And as you are aware, candidates are already declaring interest to contest at various levels in the 2023 general polls, including women.

‘”The website is set to provide accurate data of women in the poll and to answer significant questions surrounding the increase or otherwise of women’s participation in the Nigerian political scene. “

Barr. Ebere further said that the website is specially designed to profile female aspirants in Nigeria elections, stressing that it is important for it to exist at this time in order to counter the misinformation and disinformation of political apathy existing amongst women.

“‘It will also serve as a database for future engagements and correspondence. For instance, during the 2019 elections, a total of 2,970 women were on the electoral ballot representing only 11.36% of nominated candidates which is quite poor compared to the 49.6% representation in the total population of about 200 million,’she said.

Speaking during the briefing.the Country Director Action Aid Nigeria, Ene Obi, outlined issues affecting women, saying that there was the need to have more women at the helm of governance and leadership.

She therefore lauded the initiative while calling on all, especially women to get registered and vote for women aspirants, adding that women will better speak for women.

